Gang of five inter-State robbers held in Kozhikode

Police identify suspects on the basis of CCTV footage obtained from Kunnamangalam

The city police arrested a touring gang of five inter-State robbers comprising two men and three women during a vehicle check at Poolakadavu near here on Thursday.

According to the police, the gang was suspected of having involvement in over 30 thefts in Kozhikode district alone, apart from other organised robberies in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The accused, Narayana, 44, of Perumal Kovil Street, Murali, 37, of Hunsur, and Kolar natives Saroja, 52, Sumithra, 41, and Nagamma, 48, were detained following a tip-off received by the special action group under the District Police Chief (Kozhikode city).

Stolen valuables, including mobile phones, gold ornaments and liquid cash, were recovered from the gang who used to target bus passengers and festival crowds. They allegedly using hired vehicle to carry out thefts in shopping centres and places of worship.

