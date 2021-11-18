Gang member arrested after drama in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

18 November 2021 20:33 IST

Tinku alias Shiju gives police the slip twice

The police on Thursday nabbed the member of a hired gang, who is reportedly involved in cases across districts, after he gave them the slip twice during the day and created panic in the middle of a road at Kattangal in Kozhikode district.

Three members of the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) were injured in the melee. According to sources, Tinku alias Shiju, who is part of a hired gang, is a native of Peringalam. The police got a tip-off on Thursday that Tinku was participating in a wedding event somewhere between Mavoor and Kunnamangalam. Though he was nabbed from there, Tinku managed to flee. Additional police force was roped in to catch him. Tinku was later taken to the Kunnamangalam police station. He gave a slip to the police there as well and ran away. Tinku hit himself on a tree to injure himself in a bid to create panic. He later hopped on to the top of a taxi car in the middle of the road and started shouting at the police.

As curious onlookers gathered, local residents helped the police take him into custody. Some DANSAF members sustained injuries in the incident. They were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Their injuries are reported to be not of a serious nature. Visuals of Tinku wearing a blood-stained shirt standing on top of the vehicle started circulating in the social media later. He will be produced in the court on Friday.

