Gandhi Chair Award for Meppayyur school

Kozhikode

10 December 2021 22:54 IST

The Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Meppayyur, has won the Calicut University Gandhi Chair Award for the year 2020.

The school was selected for its programme from June 19 to October 2, 2021, in which all the students read the autobiography of Mahatma Gandhi over a period of 106 days. The award will be given away by the Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu at an event later this month.

