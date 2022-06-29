Gamblers arrested in Kozhikode

The arrested include an ex-service man too

The police on Wednesday busted a 12-member gang of gamblers and seized ₹3.63 lakh from their hideout at Viyyur near Koyilandy in Kozhikode district. They were nabbed following a tip-off received by Circle Inspector Sunil Kumar. According to the police, the gamblers were spotted at the house of one Pratheesh Ramatheru. Nearly 40 litres of ‘wash’ kept for distilling illicit liquor was also seized from the spot.