Gadkari calls for economic viability, efficiency, investment in infrastructure sector

July 03, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that innovation, research, and technology were to shape the future of infrastructure sector and help India become a super power.

Inaugurating the first management development programme on ‘Infrastructure Development’ at Indian Institute of Management- Kozhikode on Monday, he urged management professionals to develop innovative models of revenue generation and finance to bring economic viability, efficiency, and investment in the infrastructure sector.

“India has a vision for integrated holistic planning for infrastructure projects to support the country’s aspirational goal to turn into an advanced economy. National Infrastructure Pipeline and PM Gati Shakti Master Plan are playing a key role in this planning,”Mr. Gadkari said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained the Bharatmala Pariyojana, a flagship programme for 65,000 kms of highway development across the country. A road network of 34,800 km with a capital cost of ₹10.64 lakh crores is underway through projects such as economic corridors, expressways, national corridors, inter-corridor and feeder routes under the first phase of Bharatmala, he added.

Director of IIM-K Debashis Chatterjee in his address credited Mr. Gadkari for creation of quality infrastructure with benevolence and social good with an ESG (environmental, social, and governance) touch.

Head of Uruppika (IIM-K Centre of Excellence) Mridul Saggar, besides faculty members of IIM-K were present. As many as 40 senior- and mid-level government officials are taking part in this week-long programme on infrastructure financing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.