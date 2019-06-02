Funds sought for road widening

Dismissing what they called “unkept promises by Ministers and MLAs” and “unimplemented government orders” on the widening of the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road in the city, the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road Action Committee has urged the State government to urgently release funds for the development of the road.

In a release here on Saturday, committee president M.G.S. Narayanan and general secretary M.P. Vasudevan said the government should release ₹100 crore to compensate landowners who had given up their land and traders and labourers who would be left jobless if the road is widened.

The release pointed out that an order was issued for the purpose on March 8, just days before the announcement of the Lok Sabha results.

“Now, the authorities claim that the work had got delayed owing to the enforcement of the model code of conduct. It is baseless, the committee said.

The committee functionaries alleged that there had been a conspiracy behind Revenue officials delaying the acqusition of land from those who had not given consent letters.