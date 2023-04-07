ADVERTISEMENT

Funds sanctioned for new bridge at Feroke

April 07, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned ₹55 crore for a new bridge across the Chaliyar river at Feroke in Kozhikode district. The bridge will be located parallel to the old bridge constructed during the British period.

This was informed by Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas. The Minister said ₹167 crore had been sanctioned for seven bridges under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund as part of the Setu Bandhan scheme.

Mr. Riyas pointed out that the new bridge would be 280 metres long and 15 metres wide, and that the structure would not affect the natural flow of water and regular water transport. There will be approach roads and footpaths too.

CONNECT WITH US