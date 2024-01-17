Fund shortage hits ‘Udayam’ rehabilitation scheme for street dwellers in Kozhikode

January 17, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘Udayam’, the Kozhikode district administration’s project to rehabilitate homeless street dwellers, is reportedly facing a financial crunch and the authorities are planning a campaign in the coming weeks to mobilise funds.

The project, conceived during the pandemic in March 2020, turned out to be a boon for the hapless street dwellers as they were accommodated in designated camps with the generous financial help offered by non-governmental organisations (NGO). The official website says that the Social Justice department, in collaboration with organisations such as the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Daya Rehabilitation Trust, and other NGOs “undertook their psychosocial assessments and interventions, making significant headway in transforming their lives”. Care homes were set up at Vellimadukunnu, Chevayur, West Hill, and Mankavu in Kozhikode city. The motto of the project was ‘Theruvujeevithangalillatha Kozhikode’ (Making Kozhikode free of street dwellers).

The sources, however, claimed that of late, the project had been caught in the grip of a financial crisis after some sponsors expressed difficulty to contribute funds. This led to the closure of one of the care homes at Mankavu in September 2023. Officials associated with the project struggled to disburse salaries for the staff at the homes too.

Now, the authorities are planning a campaign on January 31 to mobilise funds to take forward the initiative. Students of Industrial Training Institutes, polytechnic institutes, engineering colleges, and arts and science colleges will hit the streets seeking financial help for the project. Volunteers of the National Service Scheme, Campuses of Kozhikode project and those involved in palliative care work too will be part of the fund-raising event.

The sources pointed out that ‘Udayam’ was a one-of-its-kind project in the State founded on the values of compassion and empathy. “As many as 2,000 people have been rehabilitated so far. Apart from Malayalis, there were people from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and even Nepal. Around 200 people were reunited with their family members, apart from the hundreds of others who were sent back during the pandemic. Right now, 220 people are staying at the three homes,” an official told The Hindu on Wednesday. It is directly supervised by the District Collector and a management committee. The residents are given food, shelter, and medical and psychosocial care. By providing skill-based training and facilitating employment, a sustainable livelihood programme is also being focussed on.