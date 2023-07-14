Fund crunch hits development plans of Regional Science Centre and Planetarium in Kozhikode

July 14, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The development of the famed Regional Science Centre (RSC) and Planetarium in Kozhikode is in limbo, thanks to the delay in getting the required Central aid and the pending proposal for the overall improvement of various facilities.

For several years, the centre has been depending on an outmoded power dome to continue with the shows, unable to update it with the latest digital projection system.

The wait for the facility upgrade continues endlessly at a time when the centre witnesses an impressive footfall of over five-lakh visitors every year generating a good income. The number of visitors has been on a steady increase with the end of the pandemic scare and the reopening of various popular tourism destinations in north Kerala.

With the unexpected fund crunch, the authorities here are forced to look for voluntary contributions from private or corporate firms to meet the development targets. Discussions are under way to attract funds through possible Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes. Such sponsorship partnerships will become a reality only if the Central government is willing to share an equal portion of the CSR funds with the institute.

Sources with the RSC’s local advisory committee say it is high time the planetarium here introduced modern digital projection systems to attract visitors and improve the standard of shows. Many of the office buildings in the 5.6-acre property will also have to be reconstructed to meet the additional development requirements, they said.

According to officials, the basic development concerns can be addressed if the Union government is ready to sanction at least ₹20 crore. Without carrying out a major revamp of the facilities, it will be very tough to maintain the flow of visitors and project it as one of the most effective science centres in the country, they added.

Many of the dissatisfied visitors have also started giving bad ratings online, which is likely to affect the total turnout of people. Despite such unfavourable events, the centre is striving to meet the expectations of visitors by conducting a maximum number of interactive programmes for students.

