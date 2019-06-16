Fund crunch delays felling of unsafe avenue trees

A number of avenue trees posing threat to people with the onset of the monsoon are yet to be removed despite District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao issuing an order as part of precautionary measures to mitigate rain-related calamities.

The departments concerned, including the PWD, are yet to act on the order, claiming shortage of funds to pay labourers.

As most workers demand spot payment, officials are finding it hard to execute the Collector’s order which was issued two weeks ago. Though a few department heads have managed to temporarily arrange funds, the rest are reluctant to toe the line thanks to technicalities involved in processing refund claims.

A senior Revenue official said the existing rules governing the removal of precarious avenue trees were so rigid, and that it was difficult to carry it out within a stipulated time. Apart from the tedious procedures involved in auctioning felled trees, it is mandatory to obtain prior consent from multiple departments and committees for clearing them, he added.

He also claimed that several casual labourers were cashing in on the situation by demanding exorbitant charges for felling even small trees. At present, at least between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 is required to fell a tree depending on its size and the risks involved in removing it, and doing so without financial support from the Disaster Management Authority is not feasible for any department, he said. Meanwhile, a few village officials have reportedly approached their higher-ups seeking release of funds for each village office to meet emergency requirements. They also made it clear that they were at times forced to seek the support of voluntary organisations and sponsors to execute government orders.