Fun takes centre stage at this arts festival

A day after the Kozhikode Revenue District School Arts Festival concluded, the main stage of the event hosted another arts festival. But this time, the ambiance was more friendly, the competition a lot healthier and the results never questioned.

The arts festival for differently abled students, organised for the first time by the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation, was notable for the happy faces that left the venue in the evening. Around 250 students from 12 schools for the differently abled within Corporation limits took part in the festival that had separate categories for the visually challenged, aurally challenged, mentally challenged and motion challenged. There were also male, female, junior and senior categories.

“The students had a fairly good time. They were so enthusiastic to get on the stage,” said Najma M.H., Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in the city. There were 58 participants for dance while 53 students turned up for the singing competition. Fancy dress was the most popular event, with 88 participants.

Judging for singing and dancing competitions was done by professionals to avoid conflicts.

“These children are so sensitive. We did not want to create any issues for them,” said Ms. Najma. Besides the first, second and third prizes, consolation prizes were given to all participants. ICDS workers and school counsellors from different parts of the city volunteered to make the festival a success.

Sports events for the differently abled were held at the Model Higher Secondary School ground on November 16.

Earlier, Mayor Thottathil Raveendran opened the festival in the presence of District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao.