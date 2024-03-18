Fuel shortage hits police surveillance in Kozhikode city

March 18, 2024 01:50 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - Kozhikode

The frequency of day and night patrol, as part of the surveillance activities in residential areas under the Janamaithri community policing project, has witnessed a huge drop following the increase in fuel prices and the yet-to-be revised fuel quota for patrol vehicles under each police station. Control room vehicles are also having the same plight, where the drivers are in a situation to cut short or restrict the trips to meet the inflexible fuel quota conditions.

“One of the main issues is the increasing escort duty for police vehicles. Many a time, the allotted fuel quota will not be sufficient to meet the mandatory escort duty for Ministers and other very important persons. The only way to meet the additional fuel requirement is to cut short other patrol activities,” said a senior police officer now part of the sectoral patrol activities in Kozhikode city. He added the fuel shortage was affecting the patrol activities more at the end of every month.

Functionaries of the residents associations in the city said the declining night patrol were a major safety concern in many suburban areas with an increase in burglaries and chain snatching cases. The shortage of fuel or issues related to permissible quota, should not be a reason for giving up the flash patrol, they added.

“Under the Janamaithri scheme, there were declarations that the police would carry out surprise patrol at night apart from ensuring the regular night patrol. It is quite strange that the insufficient fuel quota disrupts the important patrol activities,” said Manoj Thazhathu, a resident at Eranhikkal. He added the residents’ associations would be compelled to begin their own night patrol in the absence of police.

Meanwhile, police sources said the increasing fuel price could not be taken lightly as the Station Houses Officers and other senior police officers were answerable to their higher authorities. “In Kozhikode city limits, only one petrol pump is available for the police vehicles to refill. It has equally emerged as a headache for many drivers in police stations located far away. There are many similar issues that need to be addressed before resuming the usual night patrol,” they added.

