Fuel, battery thefts from parked goods carriers on the rise in Kozhikode city

June 30, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

Incidents of fuel and battery thefts from parked goods carriers are on the rise in the city.

Inter-State truck drivers who temporarily park their vehicles to have food and refresh are the soft targets of thieves.

Since most inter-State truck drivers are not keen on filing petitions with the police to avoid legal formalities and follow-up procedures, many such incidents go unreported. Most drivers use fuel tank locks which are even broken to steal the stock. There have also been instances of thieves drilling holes to empty fuel tanks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We suspect the involvement of drug pushers in such incidents as it offers them quick money. Besides, there are many who deal in heavy-duty second-hand batteries,” said Nissar Babu, a truck driver from Kakkanchery. He added that truck drivers from other States were being mostly targeted by thieves.

With wayside thefts on the rise, local drivers use only pay-and-park facilities in the city with security surveillance. However, the limited number of such facilities has also emerged as a challenge for long-distance drivers.

“There are many drivers who work without the help of cleaners or co-drivers. In case of a breakdown or accident, drivers have no option but to leave the vehicles at the spot for hours. There have been instances of battery and fuel theft from such vehicles,” said Shaju Palakkal, another inter-State truck driver from Kuttiyadi. He added that gangs that usually targeted heavy vehicles were now zeroing in on light motor vehicles.

According to police sources, drivers who leave their vehicles for long hours without adopting safety measures are mostly targeted by thieves. “We have tracked several suspects after receiving complaints from drivers,” they claimed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT