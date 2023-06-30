HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fuel, battery thefts from parked goods carriers on the rise in Kozhikode city

Involvement of drug pushers suspected behind incidents

June 30, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Incidents of fuel and battery thefts from parked goods carriers are on the rise in the city.

Inter-State truck drivers who temporarily park their vehicles to have food and refresh are the soft targets of thieves.

Since most inter-State truck drivers are not keen on filing petitions with the police to avoid legal formalities and follow-up procedures, many such incidents go unreported. Most drivers use fuel tank locks which are even broken to steal the stock. There have also been instances of thieves drilling holes to empty fuel tanks.

“We suspect the involvement of drug pushers in such incidents as it offers them quick money. Besides, there are many who deal in heavy-duty second-hand batteries,” said Nissar Babu, a truck driver from Kakkanchery. He added that truck drivers from other States were being mostly targeted by thieves.

With wayside thefts on the rise, local drivers use only pay-and-park facilities in the city with security surveillance. However, the limited number of such facilities has also emerged as a challenge for long-distance drivers.

“There are many drivers who work without the help of cleaners or co-drivers. In case of a breakdown or accident, drivers have no option but to leave the vehicles at the spot for hours. There have been instances of battery and fuel theft from such vehicles,” said Shaju Palakkal, another inter-State truck driver from Kuttiyadi. He added that gangs that usually targeted heavy vehicles were now zeroing in on light motor vehicles.

According to police sources, drivers who leave their vehicles for long hours without adopting safety measures are mostly targeted by thieves. “We have tracked several suspects after receiving complaints from drivers,” they claimed.

Related Topics

crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.