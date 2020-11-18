Fronts yet to complete nominations

With just one more day left to file nominations for the local body polls, the three fronts are yet to complete their list of candidates to Kozhikode Corporation Council.
The NDA comprising the BJP and BDJS have announced 73 candidates to the 75-member council. The NDA announced its candidates in three phases. While BJP is contesting in 68 seats, five seats have been awarded to BDJS.
The LDF had come up with a list of 68 candidates. While CPI(M) will contest in 57 seats, five seats each have been given to the LJD and CPI while the NCP gets 3 seats and the INL two. A Congress (S) supported independent candidate will be fielded in one of the wards.
The UDF has announced its candidates for 71 seats in two phases. The Congress is contesting in 50 wards while the IUML will contest in 19 wards. While the front decided not to support the RMP candidate Mohammed Shuhaib in the Valiyangadi ward, sharing seats with JD(U) has been the sore spot.
