From Manassery to Texas, a cultural bond

Kozhikode

20 February 2020 06:49 IST

School students interact through videoconferencing

A section of the students of Government Upper Primary School, Manassery, is trying to build a bridge with English language. How? By speaking to their peers in the United States through videoconferencing.

Called ‘One World’, the project is a joint venture with the State Council for Educational Research and Training.

T.P. Rajeev, a teacher with the school, said on Wednesday that two sessions had been held so far and the students were found to be improving their language skills. Another objective is to help them understand socio-cultural experiences.

Advertising

Advertising

“Initially, they had problems in understanding the U.S. accent. But the students on the other side were patient enough to explain the words,” he pointed out.

The idea for such an interaction was developed by one of the former students of the school, now settled in Texas. His son and another student, from Coppell High School, Dallas, participated in the interaction. The conversation touched culture, language, heritage monuments, and important personalities. The topics are decided earlier and communicated before the videoconference, Mr. Rajeev said.

The third session is expected to be held in March first week.