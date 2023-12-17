Fresh tenders to be floated for STPs at Kothi and Avikkal Thodu

December 17, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated December 18, 2023 12:22 am IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation is planning to invite fresh tenders for the construction of sewage treatment plants (STP) at Kothi and Avikkal Thodu as the previous contract has timed out. The projects, which were originally part of AMRUT-1, have now been brought under AMRUT-2 as works could not be finished before March 31, 2023.

The Corporation had finalised the project in 2021 but could not go ahead with the construction work owing to protests by local residents, alleging that the setting up of STPs in thickly populated areas was a cause for concern. They had also alleged that the two strips of land assigned for the plants were environmentally fragile and unsuitable for STPs.

The project is now under the consideration of the State-level High Powered Steering Committee (SHPSC) of AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation). The Corporation will go ahead with fresh tenders as soon as the committee approves the project, Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini said in response to a query by councillor T. Rineesh at the Corporation council meeting on Friday.

She said the civic body did not suffer any major loss due to the delay as the tender for pipeline had not been cancelled, and the company that had the tender for the plants had not demanded compensation.

Meanwhile, the Corporation came up with a revised estimate for the plants in September 2023. The STP at Avikkal Thodu is of 7 MLD capacity and is being built at a cost of ₹39 crore. The 6 MLD plant at Kothi will cost ₹31 crore. The 30 cents at Kothi and 60 cents at Avikkal Thodu assigned for the project will be used for the plants.

Protests by locals and court interventions had cost the Corporation dearly. Since several rounds of talks with protest committees at both locations proved futile, the Corporation came up with an awareness video on the project at a cost of ₹1.5 lakh. The Corporation even organised trips for councillors and interested individuals to Thiruvananthapuram to study the working of a similar plant there.

