Kozhikode

Fresh stock of vaccine arrives in Kozhikode

Kozhikode district had a respite from vaccine shortage on Wednesday night when fresh stock arrived here.

District Collector N Tej Lohit Reddy, who had earlier said in a social media post that vaccination facility would not be available in government hospitals on Thursday because of lack of stock, came up with a new statement late in the night that slot booking would be available from 9 a.m.

On Tuesday, the facility was available only at the Government Medical College Hospital and the Government General Hospital. There was severe shortage on Wednesday as well. Only private hospitals had been providing the facility.


