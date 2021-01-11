Fresh probe ordered into man’s death in jail

Kozhikode

11 January 2021 00:30 IST

Arrest on fake complaint, say relatives

The District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) has ordered a fresh investigation into the allegation that Beeran Koya, a 61-year-old Kozhikode native, ended his life in district jail after he was falsely implicated in a child abuse case. The probe was ordered after family members of the victim took up the incident with police higher-ups.

It was on January 6 that the man who was remanded in connection with a child sexual abuse case was found dead. According to the jail authorities, the man ended his life following the mental trauma he suffered subsequent to the arrest.

According to his family members, he was booked under POCSO Act after some of his enemies filed a false petition with the police. There was also a ‘social media trial’ based on the incident. The arrest was recorded in a discreet manner without even informing any of the family members, they claimed.

After the man was found dead, the jail authorities had taken disciplinary action against three staff. While two officers were transferred, another one was placed under suspension.

The action was taken on the basis of an investigation report submitted by a Deputy Inspector General of Police exposing the casual surveillance measures adopted in the jail.

Meanwhile, family members of the victim said it was primarily the arrest made by the local police on the basis of a ‘fake complaint’ that led to his death and policemen responsible for the incident should be suspended from the service.