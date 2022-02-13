Fresh COVID cases drop below 1,000 in Kozhikode
991 people test positive for SARS-CoV-2
Fresh COVID-19 infections dropped below 1,000 in Kozhikode district after around a month on Sunday when only 991 people tested positive for the virus, Health Department data show.
The number of new cases started soaring above 1,000 on January 12. From then on, there had been a surge in fresh infections, and the daily test positivity rate peaked to around 50%. However, in the past few weeks, the cases had been declining along with the active caseload.
Also Read
Only 10,106 people are officially under treatment now. As many as 8,406 are under home isolation. The number of hospitalisations, however, has not come down drastically. As many as 424 are in private hospitals and 223 in government hospitals.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.