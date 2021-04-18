Fresh COVID cases at an all-time high in Kozhikode, TPR at 22.63%

Kozhikode

18 April 2021 19:23 IST

After over 40,000 people attended a COVID-19 testing camp held over two days in Kozhikode district, an all-time high number of fresh cases was reported on Sunday when 2,560 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 here.

The district is just behind Ernakulam in the State in terms of the number of new infections.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 2,513 locally acquired infections and the source of 43 others was not known. Two each had returned from abroad and from other States. The results of 11,712 samples were made available and the daily test positivity rate is 22.63%. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 654 cases, Koyilandy 121, Kuruvattoor 81, Vadakara 68, and Chakkittappara 66. As many as 564 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload from the district is 13,130 now.

