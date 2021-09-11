Fresh COVID-19 cases, TPR plateauing in Kozhikode

District records 2,057 fresh infections; TPR at 16.33%

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases and the daily test positivity rate (TPR) seems to be plateauing in Kozhikode district after the post-Onam surge.

Only 2,057 new cases of infection were recorded on Saturday, and the daily TPR was 16.33%. On Friday, fresh cases were 2,514, and TPR 18.83%. On Thursday, they were 2,332 and 15.98% respectively. The week after the culmination of Onam holidays, the number of fresh cases had surged to over 3,500 every day, and daily TPR hovered above 20%. Though the Health Department had expected that there could be a spike in cases by September 10, it did not happen. Vaccination too seems to have picked up pace in between.

Of the fresh cases reported on Saturday, 2,030 were due to local transmission, and the source of 23 others was not known. As many as 12,818 samples were tested. Kozhikode Corporation had 359 cases of locally acquired infections, Kunnamangalam 60, Meppayyur and Vadakara 55 each, Nanminda and Kadalundi 54 each, and Koyilandy 51. Active caseload of the district dropped to 31,171.

‘Misleading report’

Meanwhile, District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said a news report claiming that COVID-19 deaths in the district had gone up after the reporting of a Nipah death recently was misleading.

In a release on Saturday, she said COVID-19 deaths being reported every day might not have occurred on the same day. The reports are released only after the deaths are confirmed to have been caused by COVID-19.

None has been transferred from the COVID control room, and no official in charge of pandemic containment measures has been given charge of Nipah control as mentioned in the report. However, some have been given additional charges. Dr. Jayasree claimed that the containment of both COVID-19 and Nipah was going on simultaneously. Some people on non-COVID duty have been assigned work at the COVID control room.