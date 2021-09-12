Fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode dip to 1,805

KOZHIKODE

12 September 2021 20:40 IST

Test positivity rate at 18.53%; 3,241 patients recover

Fresh COVID-19 cases dipped to 1,805 in Kozhikode district on Sunday even as the number of recoveries surged to 3,241.

According to V. Jayasree, District Medical Officer, the daily test positivity rate was 18.53% when 9,984 samples were tested. Of the newly infected persons, 1,752 got it through local transmission and the source of 42 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 287 locally acquired infections and Kunnamangalam 52. The active caseload from the district went down to 29,723. As many as 25,432 patients are in home isolation.

Meanwhile, the number of wards in local bodies that were declared as containment zones based on weekly infection population ratio of eight or above came down to 263 from last week’s 503. None of the grama panchayats or municipalities will be fully under lockdown. Koyilandy muncipality (Wards 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 30, 31, 36, 42), Payyoli municipality (Wards 2, 15, 16, 18, 25, 26, 30, 31, 32, 35), Meppayyur grama panchayat (Wards 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17) and Ulliyeri grama panchayat (Wards 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 19) are some of the local bodies with a high number of wards under lockdown.

