Fresh COVID-19 cases hit new high in Kozhikode

2,645 people test positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday

Fresh COVID-19 cases continued to hit new highs in Kozhikode when 2,645 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday.

The number of new infections has been going above 2,000 in the district for the past couple of days mainly as a result of the testing camps being held.

According to the District Medical Officer, the daily test positivity rate (TPR) is 21.05% when 13,176 samples were tested. There were 2,592 cases of local transmission of the infection, and the source of 52 others is not known. One person had returned from another State.

The Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 709 locally acquired infections, Kunnamangalam 84 and Olavanna 76. Active caseload of the district surged to 18,153.

Mass testing camps were held in the district for two days last week. Another round of the testing drive began on Wednesday. The Health Department is reportedly planning to test around 40,000 people in the course of two days.