Fresh COVID-19 cases decline to 575 in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

09 November 2020 00:26 IST

Number of active cases at 8,918

Fresh COVID-19 cases declined to 575 in Kozhikode on Sunday even as there were 825 recoveries in the district.

According to a release by the District Medical Officer, there were 557 cases of locally acquired infections while the source was unknown in 13 cases. None of the newly infected persons had returned from abroad. As many as 4,677 tests were held in the district on the day. The number of active cases has come down to 8,918. Kozhikode Corporation had 122 cases of locally acquired infections, Vadakara has 47, Maruthonkara 31, and Perumanna 20.

In Malappuram

As many as 540 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram district on Sunday. There were 906 recoveries on the day.

District officials said 489 of the new cases had contracted the virus through direct local contacts. However, there were 35 cases without an identifiable source of infection. The active caseload in the district has come down 6,593. More than 71,000 people are quarantined across Malappuram.