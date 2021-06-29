Fresh COVID-19 cases, daily test positivity rate witness surge in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

29 June 2021 21:00 IST

1,197 test positive; containment measures intensified in Mukkom municipality

Fresh COVID-19 cases as well as daily test positivity rate (TPR) surged in Kozhikode district on Tuesday when 1,197 people tested positive for the virus and a TPR of 12.94% was recorded.

The District Medical Officer said in a release that 1,183 people were infected through local transmission and the source of 13 others was not known. As many as 9,507 samples were tested. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 329 locally acquired infections and Peruvayal 40. A total of 913 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload stands at 10,989.

Meanwhile, containment measures have been intensified in Mukkom municipality in view of the high number of cases being reported from there. A meeting of the core committee of the civic body on Tuesday decided to make antigen tests mandatory for employees in hotels and other business establishments. Their test certificates should be displayed. Rapid response team members will be trained to counter a possible third wave of the infection. More vaccination centres will be opened within the municipality limits.

Advertising

Advertising

Those who are in the primary contact list of infected persons should compulsorily undergo test and special facility will be provided for this. Sectoral magistrates and police personnel will take steps to reduce the rush at supermarkets and shops. Only limited number of people will be allowed at weddings, funerals, and other gatherings.