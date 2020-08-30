Fresh COVID-19 cases cross 300-mark in Kozhikode

The highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases so far was reported in Kozhikode district on Sunday when 304 people were declared positive for SARS-CoV-2. The number of infected persons is crossing the 300-mark here for the first time. The district is just behind Thiruvananthapuram in terms of the highest number of cases.

According to the District Medical Officer, 266 people got the infection through local transmission. The source of infection of 16 people is not known. Others had returned from either abroad or from other States. Kozhikode Corporation had 60 new cases through local transmission of the infection, Vadakara 30, Chorod 29, Peruvayal 22, Azhiyoor 20, and Villiappally had 19 cases. With 110 people recovering from COVID-19, the number of active cases in Kozhikode is 2,036 now.

Surge in Vadakara

Meanwhile, the Health Department claimed that Vadakara cluster was seeing a rise in the number of cases with 274 people under treatment from there and Chorod. The other clusters from where a high number of people are getting infected are Vellayil and Mukhadar.

Of the 216 confirmed cases reported from various wards in Vadakara, 103 are active now. In Chorod, 307 cases were confirmed and 171 are active now. Fifty-five cases were reported from Vadakara and 26 in Chorod in the past three days alone. In Vellayil, 97 of the 197 reported cases are active, in Mukhadar 39 of the 102 cases are active, and 41 of the 111 cases are active in Thiruvalloor.