Fresh cases surge to 174 in Kozhikode district

Palakkad sees biggest single-day spike with 136 cases

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases peaked in Kozhikode district on Thursday when 174 people were declared tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. This is the second highest number of infected persons in the State on the day as the total number of active cases surged to 888. According to a release by the District Medical Officer, 124 of these are locally transmitted infections. Source of infection of six persons is not known. Thirty-seven people had returned from other States and seven from abroad. Fifty-seven cases of local transmission were reported from within Kozhikode corporation alone. Eight more healthcare workers at the Government Medical College Hospital were quarantined after they were termed high-risk contacts of COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, Thooneri and Vanimel grama panchayats, which used to report a large number of COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks, were removed from the list of clusters on Thursday. Thooneri was termed a large cluster when 75 cases were reported from there. All of them have recovered now. Vanimel was a limited cluster. Chaliyam is the newly added cluster in the district, taking their total number to 12. Olavanna, Vadakara and Nadapuram are large clusters and the rest limited clusters. As many as 83 cases have been reported from Olavanna of which 51 are still active. Fourteen of the 70 cases from Vadakara are active and 12 of the 58 cases in Nadapuram are active.

In Palakkad

Palakkad saw the biggest COVID-19 spike ever in the district on Thursday when it reported 136 cases. As many as 54 of them were found to have got the infection through local contacts.

The police registered 53 cases in the district on Thursday for violation of COVID-19 norms. Cases were slapped against 335 persons too for not wearing masks in public.

In Malappuram

As many as 129 persons tested positive in Malappuram district on Thursday. District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said that 109 of them had been infected through local contacts. However, the source of infection of 19 cases could not be traced, he said.

In Thrissur

As many as 73 COVID-19 cases were reported in Thrissur district on Thursday. Among them, 65 persons were infected through contact.

In Wayanad

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Wayanad as 46 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday.

All the patients contracted the disease through local transmission, District Medical Officer R. Renuka said. Among the new cases, 26 were reported from Valad area in Thavinhal grama panchayat.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, 152 more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus on Thursday. Of these, 139 were infected through local contacts.

In Kannur

Thirty-three persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus in Kannur. Among them, 17 persons contracted the disease through contact.