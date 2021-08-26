Kozhikode

Fresh cases rise to 3,461 in Kozhikode

Youth Congress activists staging a symbolic protest by setting up a roadside ICU outside the Kozhikode collectorate on Thursday against the alleged denial of treatment to COVID patients.   | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Fresh COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Kozhikode district with 3,461 people testing positive for the infection on Thursday.

The daily test positivity rate was 19.37% when 18,121 samples were tested.

According to the district medical officer, there were 3,425 cases of locally acquired infections, while the source of 22 others was not known.

Kozhikode Corporation had the highest number of cases due to local transmission of the infection at 548. Other areas with a spike in such cases are Koyilandy (123), Kodanchery (110), Perumanna (80), Olavanna (76), Chelannur (72), Chathamangalam (70), Puthuppady (69), Meppayyur (68), Koduvally (64), Kadalundy, Kunnamangalam, and Kodiyathur (62 each), Vadakara (57), Maniyoor and Ulliyeri (54 each), and Koodaranji (52).

As many as 2,366 people recovered from the infection. The active caseload in the district now is 27,824.


