Fresh cases rise to 2,341 in Kozhikode

Active caseload reaches 16,316; daily test positivity rate falls marginally to 19.66%

Fresh COVID-19 cases surged to 2,341 in Kozhikode district on Tuesday, but the daily test positivity rate (TPR) fell slightly to 19.66%, the figure being 22.67% the previous day.

According to M. Piyush, District Medical Officer (in-charge), there were 2,280 cases of local transmission of the infection, while the source of infection of 47 others was not known. Ten had returned from other States and four from abroad. Kozhikode Corporation reported 760 locally acquired infections, Kunnamangalam 76, and Ramanattukara 61.

The active caseload in the district reached 16,316 after 715 people recovered from the infection. A total of 12,902 people are in home isolation.

590 cases in Wayanad

A total of 590 people, including six health workers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 32,910.

Of the new cases, 582 patients were infected through local contact and eight persons had arrived from other States.

Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been launched at the microbiology laboratory of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CVAS) at Pookode in the wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the district.

Three laboratories of the Department of Veterinary Microbiology of the college have been converted for RT- PCR testing. The pieces of equipment available in various departments of the college were being utilised for the testing, Dr. Chintu Ravishankar, Associate Professor, Department of Veterinary Microbiology, CVAS, told The Hindu.

Steps in Kannur

A COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Kannur Collector T.V. Subhash on Tuesday decided to strengthen quarantine measures in the wake of the severe outbreak of the pandemic in the district.

The Collector directed the officials concerned to strengthen the surveillance of COVID patients, those in close contact with them and those coming from outside the district. Steps would be taken for this under the leadership of the police, sector magistrates and local body RRTs.

Flying squads would be formed within each police station to ensure that the quarantine conditions were strictly adhered to. The process of preparing the contact list of patients would be made more rigorous. The meeting decided to strengthen surveillance at inter-State, inter-district borders and the airport.