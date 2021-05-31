Fresh cases fall to 857 in Kozhikode

Wait ends: The reopening of S.M. Street by complying with the lockdown regulations emerged as a relief for many customers and shop owners in Kozhikode on Monday.

KOZHIKODE

31 May 2021 22:12 IST

TPR at 12.41%; 2,210 recover from COVID

Fresh COVID-19 cases went down below 1,000 after a gap of one-and-a-half months in Kozhikode on Monday. Only 857 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and the test positivity rate was 12.41%.

As many as 868 fresh cases and a daily TPR of 12.31% were reported on April 13 and the number of infected persons had gone up subsequently. A total of 5,704 people, the highest so far, tested positive for the virus on May 6. The highest daily TPR of 32.9% was reported on May 3.

Right now, 18,630 people from the district are undergoing treatment, of whom 14,634 are in home isolation. A total of 833 cases of local transmission of the infection were reported on Monday, and the source of 23 others was not known. As many as 7,082 samples were tested. There were 2,210 recoveries.

Advertising

Advertising

372 cases registered

The police on Monday registered 372 cases as part of stringent action against the violation of COVID-19 protocol in Kozhikode. The majority of the cases were registered against those who did not wear masks.