Fresh cases decline as tests drop in Kozhikode

652 people administered COVID-19 vaccine in district on Monday

A dip in the number of lab tests led to fewer COVID-19 cases being reported from Kozhikode district on Monday. As many as 385 of the 3,576 samples tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 here. The daily test positivity rate was 10.76%.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 371 locally acquired infections and seven without a known source. Kozhikode Corporation had 94 cases of local transmission while Azhiyoor had 18 and Feorke and Narippatta 15 each. There were 350 recoveries. The active case load from the district is 6,751. A total of 5,528 people are under home isolation.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has said that 652 people were given the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. As many as 800 people were vaccinated on the first day of the vaccination drive on Saturday. According to a release, 67 were given the injection at the Government Medical College Hospital and 56 others at the Government General Hospital.

68 cases in Wayanad

Wayanad

saw a sharp decline in the number of cases as 68 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Of the new cases 66 patients, including two health workers, were infected through local contacts and two persons had returned from other States.

So far, 17,213 have recovered from the disease, including 55 persons on Monday.

The total number of active cases as on date was 2,973.

As many as 8,861 persons are under observation and 128 persons have died of the disease.