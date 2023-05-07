Frequent wild elephant raids leave farmers in Kozhikode’s upland regions a worried lot

May 07, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

With proposals for the laying of solar fences and trenches making little progress, farmers in Chippilithode and Maruthavu areas of Puthuppadi panchayat in Kozhikode are left to fend for themselves as raids by wild elephants continue unabated. The settler farmers in the upland villages said there were six aggressive elephants that frequently strayed into human settlements and plundered fields.

A family recently left Chipplithode, unable to manage the huge crisis and financial loss. About 10 other families that own several hectares of cultivated fields are also on the verge of relocating to safer regions. They claimed that the demand to capture the aggressive elephants was yet to draw any response from authorities.

“It is not easy to leave these cultivated fields having food and cash crops. The issue can be addressed very easily by erecting powerful solar fences or trenches around vulnerable fields. There should be better initiatives on the part of the Forest department,” said an elderly farmer from Maruthavu.

According to local panchayat authorities, people’s representatives have taken up the issue with the Forest department for action. They said the erection of power fences and digging of trenches alone would not be a practical solution in some of the difficult terrains.

“Apart from crop loss, the elephants are even destroying potable water supply pipelines and other facilities. The encroachment is likely to go up in the absence of any practical preventive measures on the part of the Forest department,” said a panchayat member from Puthuppadi. He said the farmers’ demand for better compensation was genuine and it should be considered with priority.

Forest department sources said the deployment of additional watchers would be considered in vulnerable areas to ensure protection of human settlements and cultivated fields as demanded. They added that the department had already reviewed the field-level situation based on people’s representatives’ complaints and calls for better compensation.