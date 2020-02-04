Frequent power outages upset consumers in Koyilandy

Power supply interruptions due to frequent damage to electric poles in freak accidents and delay in executing various pending restoration projects have left local traders and residents of Koyilandy in a difficult situation.

The absence of a sub-station or feeder for the Koyilandy municipal area has reportedly worsened the crisis.

On the Kozhikode-Kannur National Highway, the number of electric poles being damaged by heavy vehicles is steadily on the rise. It ends up in unexpected transmission issues during peak working hours. In several cases, quick restoration of snapped supply lines or damaged transformers remains an impossible task for the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) crew thanks to the heavy damage.

“From Pookkad to Koyilandy, there are several such vulnerable areas on the National Highway where frequent destruction of electric poles causes huge trouble to the transmission network. The KSEB should take proactive steps to address the issue either by changing the location of such lamp posts to safer zones or by introducing underground cabling system,” said M. Johny, a native of Koyilandy.

“Even for small repair work, the KSEB has to shut power completely in the Koyilandy area, which affects several institutions and industrial units,” he added.

A merchant from Koyilandy said people’s representatives or municipal authorities were yet to address the demand for a suitable land for the construction of a new sub-station in Koyilandy. “For more than 10 years, the demand has been alive as Koyilandy is heavily dependent on the Ulliyeri sub-station for its needs,” he said.

Meanwhile, a KSEB assistant engineer said power transmission issues could be resolved on completion of the ongoing cabling work. “The situation is such that we are forced to switch off power in the Koyilandy area for the safety of our workers and passers-by. Within a month, we hope to address the issue,” he said.

The official also said that the damage caused to lampposts or transmission lines by accidents did not result in much loss to the KSEB as those responsible for such incidents were legally bound to bear the cost. “Either the police or the person who caused the damage usually alerts us for spot-repairing support. We have not come across any strange situation where those who caused the damage escape without paying compensation,” he added.