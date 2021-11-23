Frequent flooding on banks of Aviyil and Vellayil canals in Kozhikode raises concern

KOZHIKODE

Councillor demands widening the mouths of waterbodies

Wherever it rains in Kozhikode city, be it at West Hill or at Mananchira, the people living on the banks of the Aviyil and Vellayil canals near the beach need to brace up for a flood. The region has become increasingly prone to flooding of late, with all the water from the heart of the city flowing into the canals that have very narrow exit routes into the sea.

“These canals were natural drains in the past and are networked in such a way that water from the West Hill Guest House in the north to the Red Cross Road in the south flows into them ultimately,” said C.P. Sulaiman, the councillor of Thoppayil ward of Kozhikode Corporation.

Though the flooding has been happening for a long time, the situation has turned worse now with most of the wetlands nearby getting filled and buildings being constructed on them. The decades-old septic tanks in the region have also started leaking. The floodwater worsens the situation and causes the spread of contagious diseases such as jaundice, malaria, dengue and leptospirosis. Vellayil and Thoppayil have become the hub of contagious diseases in the Corporation area.

Mr. Sulaiman had made a submission at a recent meeting of the Corporation Council, demanding immediate steps to resolve the issue at Vellayil. He had suggested diverting the canals into the sea before they reached Vellayil in order to avoid flooding. “One diversion of the canal could be near Tagore Centenary Hall while the other could either be near Bhatt Road or near the industrial estate. This could save a whole region from flooding,” he said.

The councillor has also suggested the dredging of the mouths of the canals to make them deeper and wider. “At present, the mouth is not big enough to take in the flow and hence, a lot of water flows back into the land due to this pressure, adding to the flooding. If the mouths of the canals are wider and deeper, this problem could be averted,” he said.

Mr. Sulaiman said his submission was considered positively by the council. “The Corporation is ready to take action depending on the availability of funds,” he added.