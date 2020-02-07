Frequent fire outbreaks leave farmers worried

Frequent fire outbreaks in agriculture land located closer to the forest area at Vilangad in Vanimel panchayat are leaving hundreds of farmers in the area worried. Poor vehicle access to many such locations is adding to their woes as the Forest Department finds it difficult to extend timely help to farmers.

Local body representatives from Vanimel panchayat say farmers suffer huge financial loss because of fire outbreaks every summer.

The reckless handling of fire by those who collect wild honey or are engaged in clearing undergrowth in private land continues to be the biggest challenge to safety, they add.

“Nearby panchayats like Narippatta, Chekkiyad and Valayam too have several such vulnerable spots where farmers own large acres. The lack of proper surveillance is the main issue,” says Vilangad ward member Varghese Thekkayil. He also points out that the possible precautionary measures like the creation of fire break or curbs on collecting forest resources using crude means are yet to be taken by the Forest Department.

According to local residents, a fire outbreak at Koothadikunnu near Vilangad on Thursday destroyed a rubber plantation. Two farmers have claimed huge loss in the incident. Effort is still on under the leadership of local farmers to save the nearby fields from such recurring incidents.

Meanwhile, Forest Department officials claim that the latest fire outbreak is not part of any wildfire though the area had a history of similar incidents.

A senior Forest official attached to the Kuttiyadi range office says the latest fire outbreak is about one kilometre away from the forest border. Considering farmers’ request, additional watchers have been posted in vulnerable areas, adds the official.