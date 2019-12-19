Freeze on recruitment to KSEB flayed

The Kozhikode district committee of the Kerala Electricity Employees Confederation affiliated to the Indian National Trade Union Congress has alleged that there is an unofficial freeze on recruitment to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). Addressing a meeting here on Thursday, B. Sreekumar, State treasurer of the confederation, said efforts were on to change the KSEB on the lines of the loss-making Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). Some contracts entered into by the KSEB were suspicious, he alleged.