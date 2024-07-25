ADVERTISEMENT

Freestyle events of white-water kayaking championship held at Meenthullippara in Kozhikode

Published - July 25, 2024 07:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

Tourism and Public Works Minister P A. Mohammed Riyas will officially open the four-day event on July 26

The Hindu Bureau

Freestyle events of the 10th edition of the international white-water kayaking championship were held at Meenthullippara in Chakkittappara panchayat on Thursday. T.P. Ramakrishnan, MLA, flagged off the events in the presence of a large crowd.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ramakrishnan said the increasing demand for adventure tourism among youths would naturally help popularise events like kayaking in the State. He also reminded that the events should be hosted without violating safety protocols.

Perambra block panchayat president N.P. Babu presided over the event. Tourism department officials and heads of various local bodies were also present.

The four-day international championship hosted as part of the Malabar River Festival will officially be opened by Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohammed Riyas on Friday at Pulikkayam. Programme coordinators said the 10th edition would witness participation of 12 prominent international kayakers. 

