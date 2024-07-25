GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Freestyle events of white-water kayaking championship held at Meenthullippara in Kozhikode

Tourism and Public Works Minister P A. Mohammed Riyas will officially open the four-day event on July 26

Published - July 25, 2024 07:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Freestyle events of the 10th edition of the international white-water kayaking championship were held at Meenthullippara in Chakkittappara panchayat on Thursday. T.P. Ramakrishnan, MLA, flagged off the events in the presence of a large crowd.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ramakrishnan said the increasing demand for adventure tourism among youths would naturally help popularise events like kayaking in the State. He also reminded that the events should be hosted without violating safety protocols.

Perambra block panchayat president N.P. Babu presided over the event. Tourism department officials and heads of various local bodies were also present.

The four-day international championship hosted as part of the Malabar River Festival will officially be opened by Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohammed Riyas on Friday at Pulikkayam. Programme coordinators said the 10th edition would witness participation of 12 prominent international kayakers. 

Related Topics

adventure tourism / Kozhikode / sports event

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.