ADVERTISEMENT

Freedom Square in Kozhikode wins national award for responsible architecture

March 10, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

Jury terms it a project that reflects true spirit of a region and its values

The Hindu Bureau

Freedom Square, the multi-functional space with a unique style of architecture, was set up using locally available construction materials. 

The Freedom Square on the Kozhikode beach has been selected for the prestigious national award for excellence in architecture instituted by the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA). The award comes under the category of ‘socially responsible architecture’.

The project, which was designed by P.P. Vivek and M. Nishan for De Earth Architects, was completed in 2020 using development funds sanctioned by then MLA A. Pradeepkumar. The multi-functional space with a unique style of architecture was set up with the cooperation of the Kozhikode centre of the IIA sourcing locally available construction materials. The jury termed it a project that reflected the true spirit of a region and its values.

TRENDS Excellence Awards for the best architecture and the All India Stone Architectural Awards were some of the previous recognitions received by the project. It was also listed as one of the must-see urban museums in the world by an international platform of architects.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US