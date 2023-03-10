Freedom Square in Kozhikode wins national award for responsible architecture

March 10, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Freedom Square on the Kozhikode beach has been selected for the prestigious national award for excellence in architecture instituted by the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA). The award comes under the category of ‘socially responsible architecture’.

The project, which was designed by P.P. Vivek and M. Nishan for De Earth Architects, was completed in 2020 using development funds sanctioned by then MLA A. Pradeepkumar. The multi-functional space with a unique style of architecture was set up with the cooperation of the Kozhikode centre of the IIA sourcing locally available construction materials. The jury termed it a project that reflected the true spirit of a region and its values.

TRENDS Excellence Awards for the best architecture and the All India Stone Architectural Awards were some of the previous recognitions received by the project. It was also listed as one of the must-see urban museums in the world by an international platform of architects.