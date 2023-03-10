HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Freedom Square in Kozhikode wins national award for responsible architecture

Jury terms it a project that reflects true spirit of a region and its values

March 10, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Freedom Square, the multi-functional space with a unique style of architecture, was set up using locally available construction materials. 

Freedom Square, the multi-functional space with a unique style of architecture, was set up using locally available construction materials. 

The Freedom Square on the Kozhikode beach has been selected for the prestigious national award for excellence in architecture instituted by the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA). The award comes under the category of ‘socially responsible architecture’.

The project, which was designed by P.P. Vivek and M. Nishan for De Earth Architects, was completed in 2020 using development funds sanctioned by then MLA A. Pradeepkumar. The multi-functional space with a unique style of architecture was set up with the cooperation of the Kozhikode centre of the IIA sourcing locally available construction materials. The jury termed it a project that reflected the true spirit of a region and its values.

TRENDS Excellence Awards for the best architecture and the All India Stone Architectural Awards were some of the previous recognitions received by the project. It was also listed as one of the must-see urban museums in the world by an international platform of architects.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / tourism / architecture

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.