Free vaccination camp for pet dogs in Kozhikode on Dec. 10

KOZHIKODE

06 December 2021 20:02 IST

Adopting camp to rehabilitate street dogs will also be held

The Department of Animal Husbandry and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) will jointly organise a free vaccination camp named ‘Saphalyam’ for pet dogs at the District Veterinary Hospital compound in Kozhikode on December 10.

An adoption camp for rehabilitating street dogs will be one of the highlights of the event, expected to draw the participation of pet lovers and rescuers from various parts of the district.

“This is the third such camp we are organising in the city mainly to support the free vaccination and adoption of street puppies. Timely anti-rabies vaccination is the first step to complying with the updated pet licensing norms,” said E.K. Rajeev, one of the coordinators of the event.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the organisers, many pet owners do not pay attention to the vaccination process due to ignorance or the reluctance to pay the vaccination fee. Some owners overlook booster doses and other core vaccines meant to protect puppies from serious viral diseases. Optional vaccines will not be distributed at the camp. Free anti-rabies vaccination would be made available for de-wormed puppies,they added.

Volunteers of People for Animals and Petlife Charitable Trust will also team up with the Animal Husbandry department to host the free adoption camp. Arrangements are in place to bring healthy puppies from various shelters to the spot for adoption.

To make pet shop owners and dealers aware of updated policies in the sector, an interactive session may also be organised. Experts representing the Animal Husbandry department and the SPCA are expected to handle the sessions and clarify doubts of participants.