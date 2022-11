Free seminar on fire and safety on November 23

November 17, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation will organise a seminar on job opportunities in fire and rescue service field at its Knowledge Centre near the Link Road on November 23. Youths who wish to pursue their higher studies in fire and safety courses can turn up for the free seminar. For registration, contact: 9526871584. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

