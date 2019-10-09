Kozhikode

Free breast cancer detection camp

Pratheeksha, an organisation of cancer patients, in association with the MVR Cancer Centre, is organising a free breast cancer detection camp at BEM Higher Secondary School, Mananchira, from 9 a.m. on October 12. The camp is organised as part of the Pink October observance to create awareness on breast cancer.

