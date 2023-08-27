HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fraud gold scheme: duped investors yet to get compensation

Their demand to recover the loss from arrested business partners has been pending for two years

August 27, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Even after two years, the concerns of about 400 investors who were cheated by partners of a jewellery shop in Kuttiyadi are yet to be addressed. They had together lost ₹25 crore under the investment schemes offered by the jewellers who later shut the shops and escaped from the district. 

According to the leaders of a local action committee, not even a single investor got the lost amount even after the arrest of eight persons, including five major partners of the jewellery group. They alleged that the arrested were strategic enough to shift about 22 kg of gold ornaments from their shops to unknown locations. 

The demand of the investors is that the case be re-investigated by the Crime Branch for ensuring justice. They point out that the majority of those duped were from lower-income groups who had no other savings scheme for survival. 

“There are influential persons behind the jewellers who misused their political connections to escape from their responsibilities. If politicians were to stand by the people, they would have paid the compensation,” said a local action committee member from Kuttiyadi. He pointed out that the cheated people were not even in a situation to spend money for the continuing legal battle against the arrested persons. 

According to police sources from Nadapuram and Kuttiyadi stations, the majority of investors enrolled under the scheme expected quick returns within a short period. There were even investors who deposited more than one kg of gold for such quick returns. 

The incident of cheating came to light in 2021 after the branches of the jewellery were found closed for more than a week. The partners were allegedly escaping from the district when the investors tried to stage a sit-in in front of one of the closed branches at Kallachi. There were cases against them in the limits of Kuttiyadi, Payyoli, and Nadapuram police station limits. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.