Fraud gold scheme: duped investors yet to get compensation

August 27, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

Even after two years, the concerns of about 400 investors who were cheated by partners of a jewellery shop in Kuttiyadi are yet to be addressed. They had together lost ₹25 crore under the investment schemes offered by the jewellers who later shut the shops and escaped from the district.

According to the leaders of a local action committee, not even a single investor got the lost amount even after the arrest of eight persons, including five major partners of the jewellery group. They alleged that the arrested were strategic enough to shift about 22 kg of gold ornaments from their shops to unknown locations.

The demand of the investors is that the case be re-investigated by the Crime Branch for ensuring justice. They point out that the majority of those duped were from lower-income groups who had no other savings scheme for survival.

“There are influential persons behind the jewellers who misused their political connections to escape from their responsibilities. If politicians were to stand by the people, they would have paid the compensation,” said a local action committee member from Kuttiyadi. He pointed out that the cheated people were not even in a situation to spend money for the continuing legal battle against the arrested persons.

According to police sources from Nadapuram and Kuttiyadi stations, the majority of investors enrolled under the scheme expected quick returns within a short period. There were even investors who deposited more than one kg of gold for such quick returns.

The incident of cheating came to light in 2021 after the branches of the jewellery were found closed for more than a week. The partners were allegedly escaping from the district when the investors tried to stage a sit-in in front of one of the closed branches at Kallachi. There were cases against them in the limits of Kuttiyadi, Payyoli, and Nadapuram police station limits.