Fourteen houses to be handed over under Punargeham project in Kozhikode

2,609 families identified for relocation in 34 fishing hamlets in district

Fourteen homes built under the Punargeham project will be handed over to fishing families in Kozhikode district on Thursday in four different events to be held at Kozhikode, Elathur, Koyilandy and Vadakara.

Fisheries Deputy Director Ranjini P.K. told reporters here on Tuesday that the event was being organised as part of the State government’s 100-day action plan to ensure rehabilitation of fishing families that live within 50 metres of the coastline.

Punarageham was designed in the backdrop of recurring sea attacks and the resultant loss of life, property and livelihood in the State every year. Under the project, a family will get a maximum of ₹10 lakh to buy land and build a house.

In Kozhikode district, 2,609 families have been identified in 34 fishing hamlets spread over 80 km from Chaliyam to Azhiyur. Of them, 318 families have expressed willingness to relocate in the first phase of the project. Seventeen of them have identified plot and house together for purchase while 53 have identified land alone. A district-level approval committee headed by the District Collector has approved them and the registration formalities are in progress.

“Most of the families have identified land near the coastline. However, due to the high price of land in the city, some families have chosen to move to remote areas,” said Ms. Ranjini, adding that the move might affect their livelihood prospects due to the distance from the sea.

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, MP M.K. Raghavan, MLA Thottathil Raveendran, Mayor Beena Philip, and District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy will take part in the event to be held at Samudra Auditorium at Kozhikode at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Houses will be handed over to five families here.

The other three events will be held at CMC Girls’ High School at Elathur where Forests Minister A.K. Saseendran will hand over house to one family; at EMS Mini Auditorium at Koyilandy where Kanathil Jameela, MLA, will hand over houses to three families; and at Cultural Centre at Vadakara where K.K. Rema, MLA, and K. Muraleedharan, MP, will hand over houses to five families.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event at Thiruvananthapuram announcing the handing over of 308 houses and 303 apartments in the State.