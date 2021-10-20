Four youths held under POCSO Act

17-year-old gang-raped at ecotourism centre

The Kozhikode rural police on Wednesday arrested four youths who allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl after taking her to an ecotourism centre in the district. Sayooj Thekkeparambath, 24, Shibu Parachalil, 32, Rahul Thaminjal, 22, and Akshay Paloli, 22, were nabbed by a police team from the Thottilpalam station.

The youths hailing from Kayakkodi and Kuttiyadi were charged under Section 376 (punishment for rape) and various other sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). They would be taken to the POCSO court on completion of interrogation and medical examination.

According to police sources, one of the accused youths was in love with the girl and he allegedly took her to the ecotourism spot. Others were their mutual friends who joined the two later and allegedly exploited her. The incident of gang rape took place on October 3.