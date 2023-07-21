ADVERTISEMENT

Four-year-old tests positive for Japanese encephalitis

July 21, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The District Medical Office has confirmed Japanese encephalitis in a four-year old boy who was recently admitted to the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH), Kozhikode.

The child hailing from Chevarambalam tested positive in lab tests conducted by the Microbiology department of IMCH. The boy was admitted to the hospital after he was found suffering from severe fever, headache, neck pain, and difficulty facing light.

On the instructions of the Health authorities, the samples were also sent to the Virology Institute in Pune for further confirmation.

