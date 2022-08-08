Kozhikode

Four wards in PMSSY block at Kozhikode MCH to be opened for patients

Special Correspondent Kozhikode August 08, 2022 22:52 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 22:52 IST

Four wards in the building block constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, are being opened for patients admitted to the general medicine ward considering the rush there in recent weeks.

This was decided at a meeting of professors and unit chiefs in the Department of General Medicine on Monday. The wards being opened are numbered 2001, 2002, 2003, and 2004. The hospital superintendent pointed out that the decision was taken in view of a directive from the Kerala State Human Rights Commission to avoid forcing patients to lie on the floor and in the veranda due to lack of beds.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The commission had recently registered a suo motu case based on media reports which highlighted the overcrowded condition of wards in the general medicine department. Of the 11 wards under the department, ward number 7 is temporarily closed for repairs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Patients and their caregivers were reportedly found sleeping in the corridors and verandas as the ward floors were occupied. They were forced to step aside when when trolleys carrying patients passed by. There has been a rise in the number of patients at the hospital in the ongoing monsoon season, with many with viral infections approaching the facility for treatment. Patients who were not able to stand on their own were found lying down on the floor.

The commission had asked the hospital superintendent to immediately find a solution to the problem and submit a report in a week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
hospital and clinic
medical colleges
Read more...