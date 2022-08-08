Four wards in PMSSY block at Kozhikode MCH to be opened for patients

It follows a directive from the SHRC

Four wards in the building block constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, are being opened for patients admitted to the general medicine ward considering the rush there in recent weeks.

This was decided at a meeting of professors and unit chiefs in the Department of General Medicine on Monday. The wards being opened are numbered 2001, 2002, 2003, and 2004. The hospital superintendent pointed out that the decision was taken in view of a directive from the Kerala State Human Rights Commission to avoid forcing patients to lie on the floor and in the veranda due to lack of beds.

The commission had recently registered a suo motu case based on media reports which highlighted the overcrowded condition of wards in the general medicine department. Of the 11 wards under the department, ward number 7 is temporarily closed for repairs.

Patients and their caregivers were reportedly found sleeping in the corridors and verandas as the ward floors were occupied. They were forced to step aside when when trolleys carrying patients passed by. There has been a rise in the number of patients at the hospital in the ongoing monsoon season, with many with viral infections approaching the facility for treatment. Patients who were not able to stand on their own were found lying down on the floor.

The commission had asked the hospital superintendent to immediately find a solution to the problem and submit a report in a week.